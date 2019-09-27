Murray State University students made the most of their summers by earning valuable career experience through internships at a wide variety of organizations.
Precious Lynch, a human resources major from Louisville, interned at the World Affairs Council of Kentucky & Southern Indiana in Louisville this summer.
She said that working as an intern helped her to see what goes on behind the scenes of building and perfecting a program for a company, adding that in the field of human resources, it’s important to be globally and culturally competent.
“Having my internship at the World Affairs Council just pushes me even more to go abroad since we also deal with international affairs, so hopefully I will be going abroad very soon,” Lynch said.
Lynch said that Murray State University helped her with developing her communication and organizational skills.
“The communications class that is required through the university has helped me to be able to communicate well in a business setting,” Lynch said. “I have also learned what a business looks for when coming up with new ideas and how the organizational structure looks like through my foundations of business course that Dr. Joy Humphreys taught.”
Senior engineering and graphics design major Kelsey Calhoun from Jackson, Tennessee, worked as an electrical designer at Trane in Clarksville, Tennessee, this summer.
Calhoun used computer-aided design software to make harnesses, control box assemblies and schematics for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units.
She said her internship has helped her learn from colleagues with decades of experience.
“There is a lot of knowledge here and people who are willing to help you grow and learn,” Calhoun said. “I have been offered a job here, so I will continue my work while finishing my senior year.”
Alyssa Otten, a senior majoring in architectural engineering technology from Bartonville, Illinois, completed her second internship as a Racer this summer at Balfour Beatty Construction in Atlanta, Georgia.
Otten’s job largely dealt with the in-and-outs of project management as she assisted in the construction of a new elementary school.
“I have gained knowledge on the documentation side of things, as well as experience being on a job site to see how things actually happen throughout the construction process,” Otten said. “I’ve learned a lot of new things this summer that will give me a head start on my career. One great piece of advice I was given this summer was, ‘Whoever is in the seat you want to be in, watch them like a hawk.’”
