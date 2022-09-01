MURRAY - Murray State University will host a Racer Day event on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at noon. Geared toward prospective students and families, the open-house style event will provide helpful information through sessions with recruitment and admissions staff, financial services, housing and more. Attendees can also attend a session with their academic area of interest and take a tour of campus.
Students will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission process and are encouraged to bring their official transcript and test scores.
Students and their families can also receive a limited number of complimentary tickets for that evening’s 6 p.m. football game between Murray State and Jacksonville State.
Registration for the free event is available at murraystate.edu/racerdays. Those with questions can email msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2896.
The 2023-24 application for admission is now open as prospective students can visit admissions.murraystate.edu to learn more, schedule a campus or virtual visit and apply for admission.
Recognized nationally as one of America’s best college values, Murray State has expanded its regional tuition rate to now include a total of 15 states across the country. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Murray State has also enhanced its academic achievement scholarships to emphasize GPA for entering freshmen students in fall 2023.
