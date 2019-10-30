MURRAY – Murray State University’s winter term registration is open to all students from Oct. 28 through Dec. 5 on myGate.
Winter classes offer a condensed time frame, the convenience and flexibility of online courses and an opportunity to get ahead on spring semester coursework.
The winter session lasts from Dec. 16 through Jan. 8, 2020. Advance scheduling ends Dec. 5, and payment is due for winter classes including financial aid recipients.
For registration after Dec. 5, contact registration at msu.registration@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-5630. Payment is due immediately for students registering Dec. 5 or later.
For more information, visit murraystate.edu/winterterm.
University Libraries will be open Dec. 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Jan. 5-14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ask-A-Librarian services through text 270-681-3811 and email msu.libraries@murraystate.edu may be available from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5 on an intermittent basis.
