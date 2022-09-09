Do you still remember your high school prom? Or do you regret not attending your prom? Both of these can be addressed by taking advantage of the Towing for Toys Through the Decades Adult Prom that will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Grove.
You can re-live your prom night, or create a new memory by dancing the night away to Sound Services DJ Entertainment, Anthony Lawrence, who will play music from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and on until midnight.
This was the idea of Towing for Toys President Monty McCuiston and his committee.
“We do a golf tournament, a 5K, and both are athletic-type events,” McCuiston said. “We wanted to have something where adults could enjoy themselves and have fun for a good cause.”
They are encouraging couples to dress as they did for their prom with hair styles included.
“We want them to relive their high school years and encourage each couple or individual to participate in their own toy drive for this event,” he said. “This can be done by collecting donations from family and friends or starting your own Facebook fundraiser where people can contribute. For every $10 raised, that counts as one toy. Or people can bring new toys valued at $10 or more. The couple who collects the most in money or toys or both will be crowned the King and Queen of the Adult Prom. We want to create some competition within the community for this event.”
McCuiston said the decorations for the prom will reflect the decades and The Grove will have finger foods available. There will be a cash bar. Local photographer Terry Little will be on hand to take photos as participants enter the event.
McCuiston and committee have also come up with another unique idea.
“Nowadays, when kids are planning to go to their prom, they have a unique ‘prom-posal.’ We are asking the couples to come up with their own ‘prom-posal,’ and share a video of this on Facebook and Instagram. People can vote for their favorite and that couple will be given a limo ride to the event and dinner reservations at a local restaurant before the prom.”
Again, McCuiston said they want to make this as much fun as possible. “It’s all about raising money for the kids, but we want people to enjoy their time doing this.”
Tickets are $30 for single and $50 for a couple and may be purchased online at the Towing for Toys website at towingfortoys.com. At the top of their website is a list, click on “Events” and then Adult Decades Prom and information can be found on purchasing tickets.
For those who may not be able to participate in the prom but would like to support this event, you can visit https://givebutter.com/towingfortoys and choose to make a one time donation or recurring donations. For those who do not participate in donating online but would like to support Towing for Toys, donations may be taken to Max’s Towing and you may also bring a donation by the Ledger & Times and I will make sure it is given to Towing for Toys.
McCuiston said that last year Towing for Toys raised about $66,000 and it was the first year they were able to be in attendance during the distribution of the toys as a joint venture with the family resource centers at Calloway County and Murray schools.
“It was really touching to be there and see the parents coming in to choose what they wanted to give to their children,” said McCuiston. “Each year, we always try to buy a lot of bicycles, but because of COVID-19 and less production, we were only able to secure about a dozen to 15 bicycles. During each session of the parents coming in over several days, we randomly drew a name at each session for a bicycle and matched their child to the appropriate size bicycle. I remember one mother came in and we drew her name. When she found out she was to choose a bicycle, she broke down crying. Her husband had been in a serious car accident the year before and was paralyzed. He was the only provider for their household. He passed away three or four months after the accident and left this mother and her daughter trying to scrape by. The only thing for Christmas her daughter had asked for was a bicycle.”
Currently, the Towing for Toys campaign has raised almost $40,000 with the 5K and the golf tournament and McCuiston said he sure would love to surpass the $66,000 total raised last year.
McCuiston and committee are also working on securing discounts at local restaurants for those who show up the night of Nov. 5 dressed for a party. So, put on your party clothes and dancing shoes, and if you don’t have your prom dress any longer, just put on a dress and enjoy the night. Prom dresses are not mandatory.
You can re-live your prom night, socialize with friends, come together as a community and help secure a memorable Christmas for a child. It’s a win-win all around.
See you at the Prom!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.