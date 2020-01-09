LEXINGTON – Constance Alexander, award-winning columnist, poet, and playwright from Murray, was chosen by Kentucky Humanities as a presenter, statewide, on the organization’s Speakers Roster. Alexander has been a featured speaker since 2009. In 2020, her two presentations focus specifically on Kentucky topics. One relates to Kentucky poets and their works, and the other highlights the experiences of children on the home front during World War II.
According to Alexander, the idea for her presentation entitled “The Curious Incident of Poetry at the Rotary” was born in January 2019, when the Murray Rotary Club asked her to speak at their first meeting of the new year.
“Since the request was last minute,” she explained, “I agreed to do the presentation as long as I could pick the topic. When I showed up that day and announced I’d be talking about Kentucky poets and their poems, I was prepared to hear a few groans, or maybe even see people edging toward the door.
“On the contrary,” she continued, “at the end of the presentation one person said it was the best talk ever delivered at a meeting, and many asked for a list of the writers and their works, which I gladly distributed.”
The premise was based on the uncommon wealth of poets in Kentucky, past and present. Its unique interactive structure provided opportunities to appreciate the richness of images and language in poetry, with many occasions for laughter and reflection.
Alexander’s other talk, “Kilroy Was Here,” tells a series of interrelated stories about one Kentucky family from the viewpoints of children on the home front during World War II. The concept emerged from a series of oral history interviews with people who grew up during WWII. The interviews inspired a book of poems “Kilroy Was Here,” published by MotesBooks in 2008.
Kentucky Humanities speakers are available to community groups anywhere in Kentucky. For more information, or to request a catalog and booking form, contact Kentucky Humanities at 859-257-5932 or kyhumanities@kyhumanities.org or 206 E. Maxwell St., Lexington, KY 40508.
Contact Alexander at constancealexander@twc.com, or through her website, www.constancealexander.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.