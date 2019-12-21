The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is the oldest department of the woman’s club, organized in 1913 to support literature and education. Their mission today is to still support literary and educational activities throughout this community.
Beginning in January 2020, the membership of the Alpha Department will sponsor the “Feature A Teacher Literacy Project.”
According to Melisa Stark, chairman of the department, “The Alpha Department seeks to support teacher projects designed to build literacy skills for preschool and elementary students in both school systems. The department recognizes that extra funds are often needed to provide supplemental materials and activities to engage students in special learning projects.”
To carry out this mission, the department has been in contact with East Elementary, North Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Murray Elementary and the preschools in both school districts. Each teacher will submit an application and $50 will be awarded to the teacher of the selected project from January through May.
“Because we started this project in January, we will be giving two awards during the spring semester at each school,” said Melisa. “Beginning in the fall 2020, we will be giving one award to each school during the fall semester and again during the spring semester.
Funds for this project were generated in the 1990s from the composition and sales of two books, “Calloway County Kentucky Family History” and “Calloway County Kentucky Pictorial History,” which was a project carried out by the Alpha Department. The department also sponsors an annual Adult Spelling Bee and the proceeds from that event is designed for the Calloway County Adult Learning Center.
Melisa said in the past, the Alpha Department has given two scholarships annually for nontraditional students.
“The problem was finding those recipients and we decided we would do this project in lieu of granting the scholarships,” she said.
Every elementary and preschool teacher is doing literacy most of the day during the school year. They are teaching the students to read and according to Melisa, a retired teacher, it is now called literacy reading.
“They don’t have reading books like we use to have,” she said. “Flexible reading is the buzz word they use now. The students read about things that are of interest to them and at their level. The literacy projects includes reading at their level, it targets the site words they should know and learn and it also incorporates a writing session. They are not just reading, they are also writing.”
The Alpha Department will be awarding a total of $500 per semester, but for this spring semester only, they will be giving $1,000.
“Unless you have been a school teacher, you might not believe how much $50 means to a teacher,” said Melisa.
Hannah Stark, local kindergarten teacher and the daughter-in-law of Melisa, shared some information about her literacy project. It is called Curtain Call for Kinders.
“This literacy project will impact students ages 5-6 in kindergarten,” said Hannah. “Through the Curtain Call for Kinders’ project, children will retell stories in small groups using puppets and a new puppet stage.
“According to the Kentucky Academic Standards for ELA, kindergarteners will learn to infer meaning from literary texts as well as identify characters, settings and major story events. Retelling stories is a wonderful, interactive way for young students to demonstrate mastery of these standards while also developing speaking and listening skills.”
Hanna said that in order to implement this project, she needs a sturdy puppet stage, along with a variety of story-telling puppets, and plans to submit an application for this award.
Jackie Robinson, first-grade teacher at Murray Elementary School, said literacy centers are an important part of her day as a teacher.
“Teaching reading using this approach allows me to differentiate my instruction to meet the needs of every learner in my classroom,” said Robinson. “We have centers for guided reading, writing, word work, independent reading and technology. I have parent volunteers who assist me in the writing center while I teach guided reading to small groups.”
