MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of English and Philosophy is pleased to welcome author Donald Quist to campus as part of the Murray State Reading Series. Quist will read from his work on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Faculty Hall Room 208 on Murray State’s campus. The reading is free and open to the public.
Quist is the author of two essay collections, “Harbors,” a Foreword INDIES Bronze Winner and International Book Awards Finalist and “To Those Bounded.” He is also the author of a linked story collection, “For Other Ghosts.” His writing has appeared in AGNI, North American Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, Poets & Writers, The Rumpus, and was Notable in Best American Essays 2018. He is creator of the online nonfiction series PAST TEN. Donald has received fellowships from Sundress Academy for the Arts and Kimbilio Fiction. He has served as a Gus T. Ridgel fellow for the English doctorate program at the University of Missouri and director of the Master of Fine Arts in Writing at Vermont College of Fine Arts.
“Donald Quist is a master of the unspoken, the way the heaviness of loss, conviction and fear can both alter a life and haunt it,” said Natalia Sylvester in her review of Quist’s work. “For Other Ghosts is a beautifully crafted collection that will make you question many things and illuminate many more.”
Robert Vivian, in his review of Quist’s essay collection, “To Those Bounded,” writes, “‘Every. Day.’ With these two words Donald Quist lays bare the bitter and intimate reality of being black in America. This searing and essential book is both a lamentation and a triumphant reminder of the power of a single human voice. Like James Baldwin before him, Quist carries on the crucial and heartbreaking work of personal testimony in a time when it’s needed the most.”
For more information about the event or the Murray State Reading Series, contact Carrie Jerrell, creative writing program coordinator at cjerrell1@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-4723.
For more information about the creative writing program please visit murraystate.edu/creativewriting, or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/murraystatecreativewriting and on Instagram at instagram.com/murraystatecreativewriting/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.