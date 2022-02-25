If you are a reader of my column, then you have already read many times about my struggles with leg pain. This all began before the year ended after I had back surgery three years ago. When I asked my neurologist/surgeon about the pain in my leg, I was told I had degenerative disc disease and I was just going to have to live with the pain and try to manage that. Obviously, that was not what I wanted to hear and I was not pleased with that response.
Fast forward a year or so and as my condition became worse, I decided to seek out another neurologist and ventured to another doctor in Paducah who had come highly recommended. When I met with him, he seemed very disinterested in my condition and told me he didn’t believe I needed surgery and wanted me to go to pain management. The only test he ordered was for me to walk and he watched me.
I did agree to try pain management and it did not help me in the least bit. You may remember me sharing that after several procedures showed no sign of relieving my pain, they wanted to insert a metal rod in my back that was regulated with a remote to control my pain. I rejected that suggestion. The recuperation from that procedure was almost the same as having back surgery and there was no guarantee that this would help. In fact, the more I researched this procedure, the less confidence I had in it working and I was not willing to undergo this therapy.
The pain continued to worsen to the point that I was using a cane to get around. My left leg was so weak that I would have to physically pick it up with my hands to move it. When the pain became more than I could bear, I would use a mild pain medication which actually didn’t stop the pain, but at least it took the “edge” off of the pain. I used a heating pad, ice and did physical therapy, but nothing was helping and even the physical therapist felt I was wasting time and needed to find someone who could help me.
Toward the end of last year, a friend mentioned a doctor that one of her friends had seen in Mayfield. Apparently, from what she understood, he was a back doctor and said her friends were very pleased with him. I decided I didn’t have anything to lose and found him on the internet. He had just started his practice in Mayfield in February of last year. Before that, he had been practicing in Maryland for many years and was a Harvard Medical School graduate. I also checked patient reviews and they were overwhelmingly glowing and positive.
I called his office thinking I probably would need a referral, but I did not. I received an appointment fairly quickly and that was my first encounter with Dr. Shin. After my initial visit, he wanted me to return for an MRI and then I would come to his office and we would go over the test together. That day came and at his first glance, he said I had a disc above the one where I had previously had surgery that looked like it was slipping sometimes. But, he did tell me that the rest of my back looked good and my previous surgery was also intact. He never mentioned degenerative disc disease? I left there thinking that another back surgery was probably in my future.
That night about 8 p.m., I received a phone call from Dr. Shin. He told me that he was studying my MRI further and he believed that I might have a left hip problem. He instructed me to return to the pain management clinic, let them give me an injection that would deaden my hip for several hours and he wanted me to walk as much as possible during those several hours and see if my pain was less in my left leg, which I did. The pain seemed to be less, but I still wasn’t sure if that was the issue or not.
I returned to see Dr. Shin a few days later, but before my appointment, his office called and said he wanted me to have an X-ray of both my hips before my appointment and we would view the film during my appointment.. As soon as he opened the X-ray on his computer, he immediately told me that there was no doubt that it was a left hip problem and he showed me the X-ray and explained the issues. Then he informed me he didn’t do hip replacement, but his partner, Dr. Bhatia, did and told me to make an appointment to see him before I left.
Now I knew I could see orthopedics in Murray, but I was so pleased with Dr. Shin that I decided to meet with Dr. Bhatia and then make up my mind about who I would choose for my surgery.
I met with Dr. Bhatia and was immediately impressed. He was very personable and spent 45 minutes with me explaining what was wrong with my hip (bone-on-bone, and my left leg was about 1.5 inches shorter than my right leg) and of course, arthritis. He also took the time to explain the hip replacement procedure and I grew to have a lot of confidence in him.
He and Dr. Shin both told me that the back, hip and knee are all connected and if you can repair the worst of the three, it can help with the other two issues. I decided I would proceed with him doing my surgery and it was scheduled for Jan. 3.
He wanted me to secure clearance from my medical practitioner and cardiologist and undergo blood work and a COVID test. The COVID test was done at the Mayfield hospital at the end of the last week of December. Surgery was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3.
I arrived for my surgery early that morning, check in, and was instructed to put on a surgical gown. A nurse came and asked me if I was feeling OK and I was a little confused with the question. Minutes later another nurse came to inform me that my COVID test was positive and I could not undergo the surgery. You can imagine how upset I became because no one had contacted me prior to arriving at the hospital and arranging my life to accommodate having surgery. Their only excuse was that because of New Year’s Day being a holiday, the hospital was closed.
I changed back into my clothes and left the hospital. Dr. Bhatia’s nurse called and told me they would re-schedule my surgery very soon. That afternoon, Dr. Bhatia called and apologized. He had been in surgery and did not know all of this had taken place until he was ready to perform my surgery.
My surgery was re-scheduled for Jan. 17, but before that, I had another COVID test and it came back negative. The nurse told me that was unusual because after having COVID, you can test positive for up to several months. That left me with the question of whether I had COVID at all and the first test was a false positive.
My surgery was completed on Jan. 17, and I spent two nights in the hospital and came home on the third day.
Honestly, my recuperation has not been terrible. I did have a physical therapist coming to the house three times a week and I was able to do what was asked with no issues. Dr. Bhatia told me to definitely stay on top of the pain for the first couple of weeks, which I did, and of course, was restricted on what I physically could do.
I came back to work the middle of last week and worked a few hours each day. This is my sixth week since surgery and I have been able to work most of the day. I do not experience any pain in my leg or hip, just soreness in the hip, especially by the end of the work day. But it is good to be out of the house and back out “in the world.”
I received so many wonderful cards from readers and friends, food was brought to me for a week or more, and received many texts, emails and phone calls. They all helped to pass the four weeks at home and I deeply appreciate all the thoughtfulness.
I feel like I am on the mend. I am still using the cane just for support, but I can walk with no pain and am learning to walk standing straight again. That was definitely something I had to remind myself each time I would walk, even around the house. I was so used to walking bent over and putting most of the weight on the cane. That has definitely changed for the better and I am so pleased.
For anyone who has back issues, I can highly recommend Dr. Shin. He was the first doctor out of three who mentioned the possibility of me having a hip issue.
There are many orthopedics here in Murray and I would not have hesitated to see any of them, but after meeting Dr. Bhatia, I just felt he was the one to do my surgery. Before only doing orthopedics, he was also a back/spine doctor. But once Dr. Shin joined his practice, he went to just orthopedics.
I will continue to do the exercises for my hip and leg and if need be, I will do outside physical therapy. I am willing to do whatever it takes to walk without a cane in the very near future.
Also, it feels very good to be able to sleep in my bed once again. I could not become comfortable or pain free in my bed and therefore, have spent the better part of this past year sleeping on my couch.
Dr. Bhatia tells me that the three month period after surgery is the magical number, so by April, I should be out in my yard again, walking, shopping and traveling. I can’t wait!!!
