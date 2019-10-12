Many months ago, when I was spending time with Popeye Ross, I was telling him a story about a photograph that belonged my father, which I now possess, and he told me I should share my story.
The passenger area of the railroad in Murray was at the opposite end of the building from the Railway Express Office. My father’s job involved unloading freight from the railroad cars, loading it into a truck and making deliveries in Murray, much like UPS or Fed Ex today.
When the railroad closed the passenger station in Murray, my father took down a photograph that hung in the waiting area. It is a black and white photograph of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. with a horse and buggy sitting in front of the building. It is rather large and in a very wide, heavy mahogany frame with a brass plaque at the bottom of the frame with the name of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad.
My father brought the picture home and it hung prominently in the hallway of our home. When he died, he left a letter, and one of the things he mentioned was he never wanted this picture to be sold.
While I was living in the Netherlands, for whatever reason, I became curious about the picture and wondered where it came from. I knew it was very old because of the subject of the photograph. I went online seeking any information I could find and came across an article about a Railroad Museum being part of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. I thought if anyone would know something about this picture, it might be someone there, and I thought it was worth a phone call.
I called the Smithsonian Railroad Museum, and when a woman answered, I told her my story. She said she knew who I needed to talk to, and although that person was not in at the moment, she thought he would be happy to call me back. I told her I was in Europe and she said that didn’t matter, so I left my phone number. I honestly did not think I would get a return call, but about 30 minutes later, a gentleman called and told me he was the director of the museum. I described the photograph to him and he knew exactly what I was talking about.
He told me the railroad hired a photographer in the 1930s to take various photographs that were to be hung in their passenger stations. The picture I have was one of those photographs. He informed me the museum didn’t buy articles, but if I would like to donate it, he would be happy to have the picture in the museum. My answer to him was that my father wanted it kept in the family and besides, it was very heavy and framed in glass, and I would be terrified that it would not arrive in one piece.
I did ask him what he thought the value of this might be. Not that I intended to sell it, but I began to wonder if I needed to have it insured. He said he really didn’t know, but he gave me the name and phone number of a man he said would know.
I called this man and again, went through the description of the picture and before I could finish, he told me he was very familiar with what I was describing. He gave me a range of prices depending on where I might sell it and to whom. I told him I had no intention of selling the picture, but I wanted to know its value.
This picture will be passed down to my sons and kept in the family as that was my father’s wishes. It is part of the history of the railroad in Calloway County. My father had also kept some Railroad Express stamps that were used for receipts, etc. and a box of No. 2 pencils with REA Express engraved on them. I have all of these and the Royal manual typewriter he used faithfully. In fact, the typewriter looks new, even though my father used it for many years, both at work and at home. The unique thing about this manual typewriter is, apparently during this time period, they used glass to cover each of the keys and the letters on each key are vivid and clear.
I had hoped that sometime in the future, if something was done with the railroad depot, that I might donate this picture so that it would return to its original home, but that is not to be since the depot is now torn down.
As I grow older, these pieces of history mean more to me. Not just because they belonged to my father, but because they are a part of the history of Calloway County and its railroad.
***
I just have to brag a little (or a lot) about our Real Men Wear Pink candidates. In case you missed who the 2019 men are, let me introduce you to Neal Bradley, Robin Brown, Aaron Dail, Jeremy Grogan, Joseph Kelly, John Kopperud, John McConnell, Josh McKeel, Mitch Ryan and Jesse Williams.
Our men last year, which was the first year for this campaign sponsored by the American Cancer Society, were amazing and we (the committee) knew it was going to be a challenge for this year’s men to meet the standard they set. But they have already made believers out of each of us by the way in which they have tackled this challenge and took off running with their campaigns immediately after the Reveal Party.
Most of them do not have breast cancer survivors in their family, but, as we all know, it will eventually affect every family in one way or another. It might not be breast cancer, but another type, but cancer is cancer and the word is very frightening.
What these men are all striving to do is bring awareness of this disease and to raise funds to help fight breast cancer and support the research and other programs of the American Cancer Society.
During the Reveal Party, Carrie McGinnis, MSU alumni director and breast cancer survivor, spoke about her treatment and her week’s stay at the Hope Lodge in Nashville. Many do not know about the Hope Lodge, but she could not praise its existence enough. Hope Lodge is supported by the ACS and does not charge for anyone to stay. Carrie was taking radiation treatments twice a day for a week, so she and her husband stayed at the lodge. Carrie said the staff was amazing and she was surprised to see so many patients staying at the lodge by themselves while undergoing treatment. Carrie and her husband made a donation to Hope Lodge because they were so appreciative of the treatment and convenience it provided them.
It is probably not that unusual to find cancer patients on their own. Most cannot afford for both themselves and their spouse to be out of work during that time. I am sure many of these patients have loved ones who had no choice but to continue to work and the Hope Lodge provided the perfect way for these patients to receive treatment and stay close to the hospitals and it costs nothing for their accommodations.
Our Real Men Wear Pink are taking this campaign very seriously and are out soliciting donations from family, friends and business associates; they are sponsoring car washes and rebate days at local restaurants and waiting on tables; they are running marathons and races; and they are being supported by sports teams and booster clubs.
Neal Bradley, the voice of the Racers, had made a commitment to wear a pink bow tie during the entire Murray State University basketball season if he meets his goal of raising $2,500 during the month of October. This is quite a commitment for Neal because he detests wearing a bow tie.
Robin Brown, kindergarten teacher at Murray Elementary, has dedicated his campaign to a former colleague, Kesha Sullivan. Kesha battled breast cancer more than once and lost that battle a few weeks ago.
The committee of Kathy Hodge, Alice Rouse, Carmen Garland and myself are involved with this campaign for the second year. Kelly Chapman joined us this year. Alice and I are both breast cancer survivors and Kelly’s mother underwent breast cancer treatment. The night of the Reveal Party, Kathy Hodge broke the news to us that she would be having breast cancer surgery two days after the party. Now we have three breast cancer survivors on this committee and thus, the numbers continue to grow in all groups of women. Cancer is not selective. It attacks anyone at any time and the only thing anyone can do is to fight back and undergo treatment. Kathy is doing just that and we are praying her recovery will be swift and she will be cancer-free very soon.
Kathy not only has been involved with the Real Men Wear Pink campaign since the beginning, she also was very involved with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and served as chairman of that event. She was supporting those fighting this disease and it finally caught up with her, which is not surprising if you look at the number of women who are likely to develop breast cancer.
But the numbers are improving slowly and the deaths from breast cancer are shrinking because of the advancement of treatments. That is what we are fighting for and working toward – that breast cancer does not take another life.
And that’s what these men are doing. They are fighting back and supporting all the women in our community who have battled this disease, those who have lost that battle and for those women in the future who will be faced with this diagnosis.
As of us who have been through cancer treatments know it affects the entire family and I have often said it is harder for those family members than it is the patient. For me, I knew what I was dealing with, I was taking the treatment and I knew how I was physically feeling. It is hard for those close to you to know all of this and therefore, they sometimes flounder a bit on how to support those they love.
The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is a way for the men to show their support, wear pink every day for a month, and spend that month raising money for this cause. We know those who undergo a cancer diagnosis, a month does not begin to cover the time involved in surgery, treatment and recovery. And during that time period, your world is turned upside down.
These men are taking a few minutes out of their days to try to make a difference.
Visit the American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County on Facebook and see the photos of these men and keep up with their fundraising activities. You can also log onto www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/callowaycoky and make a donation to any of the men.
Some have asked me how to make a donation if they do not go online. The best way is to give the donation to one of the men or it can be brought to me at the Ledger & Times and designated for one of the men. Checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society with a memo Real Men Wear Pink Calloway and the name of the man being supported.
Follow the month-long journey of these 10 men and stay tuned for the announcement in early November of the Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County’s Real Man - the one who receives the highest amount of donations. Last year’s winner was Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles, but he won on the last day over Brett Miles. So each day can make a difference.
More than $30,000 was earned by nine men last year. We are anxious and excited to learn how much these 10 men will raise this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.