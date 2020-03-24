FRANKFORT – Seven members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) affiliate in Murray traveled to Frankfort for NAMI’s Advocacy Day on March 12, with the purpose of speaking to legislators about policy.
Every year, NAMI Kentucky hosts an advocacy day in the capitol to meet with legislators to discuss NAMI’s policy priorities. This year’s focus was to request increased mental health funding; fund supportive housing; and protect public assistance programs for the mentally ill. Murray members met with Sen. Stan Humphreys, Rep. Richard Heath and Rep. Larry Elkins, and also met with the co-chair of the judiciary committee, Sen. Whitney Westerfield.
This year, NAMI Murray also invited Chris Stephenson, chief information officer, and Michelle black, chief nursing officer, both of MSHN Enterprises, to attend the meetings with them. MSHN Enterprises is a supportive living facility for persons suffering from mental illness, located in Tennessee. They share their support for Kentucky expanding and improving the current supportive housing system.
Additionally, NAMI Murray member Janice Morgan brought her newly released book, “Suspended Sentence,” about her journey with her son who has a dual diagnosis that includes substance abuse and bipolar disorder, to present to legislators.
The Murray NAMI affiliate/support group meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Educational Services Building at 205 S. Eighth St. The support group is for family, friends and persons diagnosed with a mental illness.
