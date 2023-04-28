Americans from all walks of life will gather on Thursday, May 4 to lift up our country in prayer on the National Day of Prayer. Our nation has endured several years marked by unprecedented challenges, but we know prayer has carried us through these days and the hand of God will move us into a brighter future.
Murray will have a National Day of Prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Murray Family Church at 411 Maple St.
This year marks 71 years since the Rev. Billy Graham stood on the capitol steps in February 1952 and called for congress and the president to establish a day of prayer. By April of that year, President Truman signed the legislation into public law.
Throughout history, Americans have lifted up fervent prayers to God on behalf of our nation. From the first gatherings of our Founding Fathers through every year’s Presidential Proclamation of the National Day of Prayer, our nation rallies around common needs and themes to draw into prayer.
This year, the National Day of Prayer 2023 theme is, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” coming from the promise in scripture found in James 5:16b NKJV that says, “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” This is a promise that our nation has witnessed over the decades of prayer since the National Day of Prayer became public law in 1952.
Our nation has seen the hand and heart of God move, and therefore Americans come earnestly and expectantly to pray for the nation, gathering in love and unity throughout communities on May 4 to pray in faith and celebrate the prayers that are prayed throughout the year.
“Our humble, fervent, heartfelt, and passionate prayers put God’s abilities in action,” said National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell. “These are the prayers that we want to pray with our eyes wide open so we don’t miss a moment of God’s heart and hands moving. Even as our words hang in the air, He is already answering, touched just as Jesus was on earth by the faith with which someone asks and believes. He takes our intercession and impacts not just the course of time, but the course of souls and the Kingdom. God uses our prayers to write the history books of tomorrow.”
These fervent intercessions will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday May 4. The annual National Broadcast, co-hosted by the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and NDP Task Force president Kathy Branzell, will air on television and radio, and will be streamed through social media at 8 p.m. ET. For station and social media information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org. n
