MURRAY – This week, The Calloway County Public Library encourages all community members to visit their website to explore and access virtual services and programs. CCPL offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including Kentucky Libraries Unbound, Hoopla, ConsumerReports.org, HeritageQuest, KYVL and Gale Presents: Udemy.
April 4-10 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. The Calloway County Public Library is supporting the community with virtual services such as digital library resources as well as virtual programs, including history lectures, gardening workshops, and classroom visits.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.