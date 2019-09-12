MURRAY – The American Legion National Oratory Scholarship Contest will be conducted by the Kentucky American Legion First District on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2010. The district contest will be at 2 p.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The deadline to enroll is Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
The contest is open to all Kentucky high school and home-schooled students in grades 9 through 12 who are less than 20 years old. Detailed rules may be found at www.kylegion.org in the oratorical tab.
To sign up for the first district contest, email your name, address, phone number, high school and date of birth to usmc1965@bellsouth.net or call Mark Kennedy at 270-752-3333 for questions.
Contestants are required to give two speeches at each level of competition. The prepared oration must be on some aspect of the Constitution of the United States with an emphasis on the duties and obligations of a citizen to our government. It must be eight to 10 minutes in duration.
In the assigned topics oration, contestants must speak three to five minutes on any one of four assigned topics. The topic is drawn at each level and contestants must be prepared to speak on any one of the four. The topics for 2020 are Amendment XII, Amendment XXIV, Amendment XXVII and Amendment XX.
The winner, at the district level, will receive $400; second place $200 and third $100. Each district winner competing in the Area “A” contest received $500. Awards for the area winners participating at the department (state) pool are: first place $2,000, second, $1500; and third, $1000. Scholarships and participants who advance to the second round that do not advance to the finals, receive an additional $1500. The three contestants who advance to the national finals receive $18,000 for first, $16,000 for second, and $14,000 for third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.