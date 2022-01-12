HARDIN - In its first year with a middle school cross country team, New Covenant Christian Academy had three runners named to the Kentucky Track & Cross Country Coaches Association Second All-Area Team.
Homeschoolers Abigail Mattingly and Emerson Meadows were named to the Second Team All-Area Middle School Girls Team. Sixth-grader Shadow Smith was part of the 6th & under boys All-Area Team.
New Covenant’s cross country coaches are Megan Thomas, Tiffany Stanger and Brandy Lawrence.
“This collection of post-season awards is proof of the amazing hard work and effort this group of runners had this past fall,” Thomas said. “I cannot wait to see what NCCA Cross Country does in the future!”
Other middle school runners this season were Jaye Williams, Caleb Crowell, George Thomas and Max Wheat. NCCA also has an elementary team which included Andrew Meadows, Jax DeShields, Braxton Lawrence, Garnett Cunningham, Graham Lawrence, J.D. Thomas, Zech Anderson, Lincoln Stanger, Cora Kay Vaughn, Geni Anderson, Finley Cunningham, Maguire Yates and Rhys Wheat.
KTCCCA chose the runners from 18 counties based on their races throughout the season.
KTCCCA Area 1 consists of Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Union, Trigg, and Webster counties.
New Covenant opened for the 2010-11 school year and offers preschool through highschool. Students are exposed to a God-centered biblically-based education. New Covenant is located at 218 College St. in Hardin. More information about the school is available online at nccaky.org.
