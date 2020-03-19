MURRAY – Tonia Casey, director of Need Line in Murray, and her staff are working diligently to continue to serve those in need in our community and yet protect themselves from the coronavirus.
“Please do not come to Need Line if you are sick,” said Casey. “If one of us were to become ill, we would have to close our facility and we don’t want to do that. We want to be here to help those who need our help.”
Those needing help will possibly be increasing in the near future with the closures of restaurants, gyms, salons, etc., which will cause numerous people to be without an income.
Today, Need Line is closed for the Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which includes 315 seniors picking up their food and supplies.
“Wednesday we had volunteers here putting together 1,000 bags for the seniors,” said Casey. “Without our volunteers, we could not do what we do.”
Casey said Need Line is only allowing two people in their lobby at a time.
“If they are here to pick up food, we will ask them to get into their car and drive up and a volunteer will come out and load their groceries into their car. If they are here for help with bills, we will arrange for them to talk to a case worker on the spot.”
Beginning Monday, March 23, the doors to Need Line will be locked and the facility will only be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are trying to limit the number of people in the building,” Casey said.”We want to keep the public and ourselves as safe as possible because we are no good to anyone if we have to close our doors.”
Need Line volunteers are being arranged with the help of Jared Martin of The Journey Church.
“He has been wonderful in talking with other groups/churches and arranging for volunteers. If there are shut-ins who need groceries/supplies, volunteers will be able to deliver those to them. They just need to call us at 270-753-6333.”
Need Line is still taking donations in the form of canned goods which can be wiped with disinfectant. Donations are much appreciated and needed, and cash donations will go a long way during this time in helping keep Need Line’s pantry supplied. Donations can be mailed to 509 N. Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Casey said they have had requests for toilet paper.
“Most of our clients are on a fixed income and when they receive their money, they then can purchase the items they need. Several clients said they were not able to purchase toilet paper because the store shelves were empty and they have no other opportunity to get out to purchase.”
Casey said Need Line does not want anyone to go hungry, especially during these unprecedented times.
“Those who need help will get enough to last for 14 days. It may not be steak, but it will be healthy, nutritious food for their families.”
Need Line, like other agencies and businesses, is taking all the precautions they can to continue serving those in need.
“We are taking it one day at a time, and I hope and pray that we will be able to be here for those who need our help,” Casey said.
In addition, the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority is teaming up with Need Line to help deliver food to those who cannot or should not get out. Arrangements for this service can be made through Need Line.
