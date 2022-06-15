MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of Jiffy mix, mustard, sup, tomatoes, Kool-Aid drink mix, dry beans, catsup, mixed veggies, Spam, spinach, saltine crackers, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti. For the cooler/freezer, needed are hot dogs, eggs, hot dog buns and fresh produce.
For the homeless food bags, needed are Vienna sausages, small pop-top tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, and men and women’s deodorant.
For the month of April, Need Line serviced 2,026 applications with food going to 1,427, and utility assistance to 29. Also serviced were 158 for unemployment assistance, 1,846 for inadequate income assistance, and 6 for homelessness.
Thursday, June 16, is the CSFP food distribution day. Come at your assigned time. There will be no other business available on this day.
On Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Need Line will have a community drive-thru. This is a food drive for only residents of Calloway County/Murray. You must show proof that you live in Murray or Calloway County. No other business will be available on this day.
If you need food, please pull up to the front parking area and someone will come out to your car to assist you. Please have proof of residency and income.
Need Line, at 509 North Eighth St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for client assistance. For questions or information, call 270-767-9110.
Monetary donations are accepted and appreciated. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. You can designate your donation to help any of the following programs: pantry foods, children weekend Back Pack program, senior food program, homeless/transient food program, utility assistance, cleaning and hygiene program, transportation program and medical program (glasses, out of town medical transportation, life sustaining medication), or your can designate your donation to be used where needed the most.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
If interested in volunteering at Need Line, stop in and ask for a volunteer application. Once the application is complete, our volunteer coordinator will call for an interview.
