MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is low and in need of pancake mix, pancake syrup, eggs, crackers, cereal, buns, hot dogs, hamburger, Hamburger Helper, chili, frozen mixed vegetables, beef broth, bread, tomato juice and chicken broth.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish detergent, dish liquid, laundry detergent, soap and shampoo.
Large brown paper bags and hotel/travel size shampoo, lotions, soap and plastic storage bags are also requested.
Food items needed to complete 800 Christmas food boxes are 800 cans of sweet potatoes, 720 cans chicken broth, 500 boxes candy canes, 200 cans cranberry sauce, 100 boxes macaroni and cheese, 800 dozen eggs and 400 turkeys or hams.
Need Line serviced 1,015 food applicants in October and distributed 1,074 Back Pack bags.
The CSFP pick-up day is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Need Line Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
The Need Line Christmas Food Boxes will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 21. You will need proof of income for all adults living in the home; only one Christmas box per family; and proof that you live in Murray-Calloway County. No other assistance will be provided that day.
Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
