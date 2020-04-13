MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is in need of pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, saltine crackers, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal or biscuit mix, bread, hot dogs and tuna.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap.
Large brown paper bags and hotel/travel size shampoo, lotions, soap and plastic storage bags are also requested.
Need Line serviced 1,530 food applicants in March and distributed 1,152 Back Pack bags.
On Wednesday, April 22, Need Line will have a drive-through food pick-up day. This drive-through is for Murray/Calloway County residents who are in need of food and who have not picked up for the month. Please bring a bill with your name and address on the envelope for proof of residency. You will be asked five questions and then may drive through to receive the groceries. There will be signs posted for the drive-through.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
For more information, call 270-753-6333.
