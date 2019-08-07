MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is low and in need of potatoes, pancake mix, pancake syrup, fresh fruit, onions, Kool-Aid, peanut butter, fresh veggies, pickle relish, chicken, sugar, Jiffy mix, eggs, margarine, saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, tea bags catsup, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish detergent, dish liquid and soap.
Large brown paper bags and hotel/travel size shampoo, lotions, soap and plastic storage bags are also requested.
Need Line serviced 1,010 food applicants in July and distributed 172 Back Pack bags.
The CSFP pick-up day is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 15.
Need Line will not be open Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9. Regular hours will resume Monday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Need Line Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
