MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is in need of pancake mix, pancake syrup, crackers, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal mix and tuna.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap.
Large brown paper bags and hotel/travel size shampoo, lotions, soap and plastic storage bags are also requested. In addition, new or gently-used blankets are needed.
Need Line serviced 1,116 food applicants in January and distributed 1,085 Back Pack bags.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
For more information, call 270-753-6333.
