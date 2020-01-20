MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is low and in need of pancake mix, pancake syrup, eggs, crackers and tuna.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish detergent, dish liquid, laundry detergent, soap and shampoo.
Large brown paper bags and hotel/travel size shampoo, lotions, soap and plastic storage bags are also requested.
New and gently-used blankets are also needed.
Need Line serviced 2,020 food applicants in November and distributed 886 Back Pack bags.
The CSFP pick-up day is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 18.
Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
