MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is in need of complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, peanut butter, soup, mustard and catsup.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo and deodorant.
Need Line serviced 886 applicants with food baskets, and delivered food baskets to 262 homes, 443 were assisted with hygiene and cleaning supplies, and 201 clients were referred for other assistance.
The CSFP Senior Day pick up drive through is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18. If clients are unable to pick up on this day, please send a designated person to pick up the food. If food is needed and have no transportation or are sick and disabled and have no one who can pick up groceries, call Need Line at 270-753-6333.
If assistance is needed for utility, rent, medication or other bills, call the office at the number above.
Need Line is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
For more information, call 270-753-6333.
