MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of Jiffy Corn Meal mix. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap and shampoo.
In March, Need Line serviced 1,582 applications with food going to 1,138 and utility assistance to 23. The children’s back pack bags were distributed to 1,287. Also serviced were 111 for unemployment assistance, 1,460 for inadequate income assistance, and three for homelessness.
The CSFP Senior Day pick up drive-thru is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and the Need Line office will be closed on this day to assist more than 300 CSFP seniors.
If you need food, please pull up to the front parking area and someone will come out to your car to assist you. Please have proof of residency.
Need Line, at 509 North Eighth St., is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for client assistance. For questions or information, call 270-767-9110.
Monetary donations are accepted and appreciated. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. You can designate your donation to help any of the following programs: pantry foods, children weekend Back Pack program, senior food program, homeless/transient food program, utility assistance, cleaning and hygiene program, transportation program and medical program (glasses, out of town medical transportation, life sustaining medication), or your can designate your donation to be used where needed the most.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
If interested in volunteering at Need Line, stop in and ask for a volunteer application. Once the application is complete, our volunteer coordinator will call for an interview.
