MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of canned soup, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, canned green vegetables, Spam, pork & beans, canned pears, cans of beef and chicken, can of potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, dry beans, Jiffy corn meal mix, canned turnip greens, rice, red beans, canned tomatoes, tuna, pickles, mayonnaise, cereal bars, Pop Tarts, applesauce, instant pancake mix, pancake syrup, canned pineapple, hot or dry cereal, shelf stable milk, canned peaches, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt and pepper, noddles/macaroni, Kool Aid drink mix; tea bags, any juice, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, pop-top foods, mustard, catsup and pickle relish, canned carrots, box of Complete Meal, flour, corn meal, eggs, butter and any fresh vegetables or fruit.
Cleaning and hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, deodorant, shampoo, size 4 and 5 baby diapers, baby wipes, laundry detergent and dish liquid.
If you need food, pull up to the front parking area and someone will come out to your car to assist. Please have proof of residency and income for all household members.
For the month of April, Need Line had 1,489 applications with 1,206 for food, 12 for utility assistance, six for transportation, 264 for cleaning and hygiene items and 5 for rent assistance.
Also services were 75 for unemployment assistance, 1,381 for inadequate incomes, 19 for money management and 14 for homelessness.
The Backpack Program for children distributed 1,209 bags in April.
Need Line, at 509 North Eighth St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For those needing help with Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Financial Assistance Packets, please call Need Line at 270-753-6333 after 10 a.m. and until 2 p.m. and ask for Linda. She will schedule an appointment and help with the paperwork.
For those on low income and cannot afford to go to the eye doctor, call Need Line and ask for Dottie who can help with the vision program.
The CSFP food distribution is Thursday, May 18. Please come at assigned time. No other business will be available that day.
A Community Food Drive-Thru will be Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the bags are gone. Bring proof of residency to participate. No other business will be available on this day.
Need Line will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
Need Line is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for client assistance. For questions or information, call 270-767-6333.
Monetary donations are accepted and appreciated. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. You can designate your donation to help any of the following programs: pantry foods, children weekend Back Pack program, senior food program, homeless/transient food program, utility assistance, cleaning and hygiene program, transportation program and medical program (glasses, out of town medical transportation, life sustaining medication), or your can designate your donation to be used where needed the most.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
Volunteers are needed to assist with food drives, warehouse and other activities. If interested in volunteering at Need Line, stop in and ask for a volunteer application. Once the application is complete, our volunteer coordinator will call for an interview.
Need Line has openings for the CSFP program. You must be 60 or older and meet income guidelines. If interested, call 270-753-6333 or come by for an application. Monthly food boxes contain cheese, canned veggies, canned fruit, frozen and canned meat, cereal, juice, milk, pasta and other foods to supplement a senior’s diet.
