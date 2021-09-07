MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of fresh produce, canned green beans, pancake mix, pancake syrup, loaf bread and canned mixed vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, men and women’s deodorant. and bar soap.
Items needed for the Back Pack program for children during the school year are single serve items and NO peanut butter items. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, fruit cups, applesauce cups, cereal bowls, pudding cups, small bags of pretzels, juice drinks in cartons and snack-on-the-run tuna salad kit with crackers.
For middle and high school, needed are pop-top cans of Beanee Weenees, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop-top vegetables, Vienna Sausages, cereal bowls, small pop-top cans of fruit, pudding cups and small pop-top tuna or chicken.
For the month of August, Need Line serviced 1,809 applications with food going to 1,297 and utility assistance to 30. Also serviced were 174 for unemployment assistance, 1,608 for inadequate income assistance, and 10 for homelessness.
The CSFP Senior Day pick up drive-thru is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, and the Need Line office will be closed on this day to assist more than 300 CSFP seniors.
If you need food, please pull up to the front parking area and someone will come out to your car to assist you. Please have proof of residency.
A special food drive-through for the community will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. You will need to show proof of residency to participate.
Need Line, at 509 North Eighth St., is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for client assistance. For questions or information, call 270-767-9110.
Monetary donations are accepted and appreciated. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. You can designate your donation to help any of the following programs: pantry foods, children weekend Back Pack program, senior food program, homeless/transient food program, utility assistance, cleaning and hygiene program, transportation program and medical program (glasses, out of town medical transportation, life sustaining medication), or your can designate your donation to be used where needed the most.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
If interested in volunteering at Need Line, stop in and ask for a volunteer application. Once the application is complete, our volunteer coordinator will call for an interview.
