MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kool Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, small containers of laundry detergent, size 5 baby diapers, and men and women’s deodorant.
For the cooler or freezer needed are eggs.
Needed for homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-up tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, cheese and crackers, small bags of nuts, small cans of soup, napkins, plastic utensils, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta.
For the month of July and August, Need Line had 2,606 applications for food, and utility assistance to 39. Also serviced were 363 for unemployment assistance, 3,291 for inadequate income assistance, and 18 for homelessness.
If you need food, please pull up to the front parking area and someone will come out to your car to assist you. Please have proof of residency and income.
Need Line, at 509 North Eighth St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for client assistance. For questions or information, call 270-767-9110.
Monetary donations are accepted and appreciated. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. You can designate your donation to help any of the following programs: pantry foods, children weekend Back Pack program, senior food program, homeless/transient food program, utility assistance, cleaning and hygiene program, transportation program and medical program (glasses, out of town medical transportation, life sustaining medication), or your can designate your donation to be used where needed the most.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
If interested in volunteering at Need Line, stop in and ask for a volunteer application. Once the application is complete, our volunteer coordinator will call for an interview.
