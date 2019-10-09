MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is low and in need of pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, eggs, crackers, mustard, buns, hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, frozen mixed vegetables, beef broth, bread, tomato juice and chicken broth.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish detergent, dish liquid, laundry detergent, soap and shampoo.
Large brown paper bags and hotel/travel size shampoo, lotions, soap and plastic storage bags are also requested.
Need Line serviced 1,015 food applicants in September and distributed 1,330 Back Pack bags.
The CSFP pick-up day is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Empty Bowls Project will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. Tickets are available from any Need Line Board member or at Kopperud Realty. There will be a simple cookbook with recipes of soups, breads and desserts for a donation of $5. Need Line will have some professional bowls by Wayne Bates for an additional donation. Live music will be performed during the event.
The Need Line Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
