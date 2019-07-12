MURRAY – The Need Line Pantry is low of saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs and hamburgers. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish detergent and soap.
Need Line serviced 873 food applicants in June and distributed 90 fans.
The CSFP pick-up day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
