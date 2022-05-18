Special to the Ledger
MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of fresh produce, hot dogs, mustard, soup, loaf bread, hot dog buns, Ketchup and mixed vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, laundry detergent and toothpaste.
For the month of April, Need Line serviced 1,678 applications with food going to 1,208, and utility assistance to 50. Also serviced were 150 for unemployment assistance, 1,510 for inadequate income assistance, and 7 for homelessness.
If you need food, please pull up to the front parking area and someone will come out to your car to assist you. Please have proof of residency and income.
Need Line, at 509 North Eighth St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for client assistance. For questions or information, call 270-767-9110.
Monetary donations are accepted and appreciated. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. You can designate your donation to help any of the following programs: pantry foods, children weekend Back Pack program, senior food program, homeless/transient food program, utility assistance, cleaning and hygiene program, transportation program and medical program (glasses, out of town medical transportation, life sustaining medication), or your can designate your donation to be used where needed the most.
Need Line is a community and church cooperative ministry and a nonprofit social service agency of Murray and Calloway County. Need Line is not funded by the state or federal government.
If interested in volunteering at Need Line, stop in and ask for a volunteer application. Once the application is complete, our volunteer coordinator will call for an interview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.