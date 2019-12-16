MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is low and in need of pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, eggs, crackers, cereal, chili, frozen mixed vegetables and tomato juice.
Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish detergent, dish liquid, laundry detergent, soap and shampoo.
Large brown paper bags and hotel/travel size shampoo, lotions, soap and plastic storage bags are also requested.
Food items needed to complete 800 Christmas food boxes are 659 dozen eggs and 700 packs of margarine.
Need Line serviced 2,109 food applicants in November and distributed 1,155 Back Pack bags.
The CSFP pick-up day is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 19. The Need Line Christmas Food Boxes will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. You will need proof of income for all adults living in the home; only one Christmas box per family; and proof that you live in Murray-Calloway County. No other assistance will be provided that day.
Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
