New Covenant graduates four seniors

HARDIN – New Covenant Christian: Academy graduated four seniors: Jack Ellerbrook, Morgan Scarborough, Ben Siress and Elijah Taylor. This is the second-ever graduating class.
The Class of 2022 graduated during a ceremony at the school on Thursday, May 12. In 2021, NCCA had two graduates.
“I’m so grateful NCCA parents trusted us more than a decade ago to educate their children,” said NCAA Head of School Tara Siress. “We were able to nurture and train these students through the years, and now we are celebrating a graduating class of NCCA seniors for the second year. These first few classes at NCCA continue to pave the way for our younger students to experience an education rooted in a Biblical worldview, the gospel of Jesus Christ and a strong academic curriculum.”
Jack Ellerbrook of Murray came to NCCA for his senior year, enrolling in two academic classes in addition to homeschooling. He will attend Murray State University and major in journalism.
Morgan Scarborough of Benton enrolled at NCCA as a sixth-grader. She plans to attend MSU.
Ben Siress of Benton was among the first students at NCCA when it opened for the 2010-11 school year. He will contiinue his education at Murray State and hopes to pursue a career in forensic science.
Elijah Taylor of Murray wants to be a meteorologist. He will begin his college studies at Murray State and hopes to transfer to the meteorology program at Western Kentucky University. He has attended NCCA since he was a fourth-grader.
NCCA offers preschool through high school. Students are exposed to a God-centered biblically-based education as the foundation of all truth and knowledge. Enrollment is open in most grades for the 2022-23 year. New Covenant is located at 218 College St. in Hardin. More information about the school is available at www.nccaky.org.
