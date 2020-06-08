MURRAY – West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center at Paducah continues to create ways to bring fun and educational science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities to youth in the region during COVID-19. Challenger Blast Packs is the CLC’s new project.
“Although we can’t hold summer camps this month, that is not stopping us from developing STEM fun for area students,” said Mellisa Duncan, center director. “Just like if they were at the center, we want to make sure they not only have fun, but also learn new things at the same time.”
Challenger Blast Packs are designed with three age appropriate themes for kindergarten through seventh grade. Each pack includes kit materials, a 2020 NASA calendar and a surprise center gift shop item. Those who buy a set of all three packs will receive a 15% discount, and a free bag of gummy space worms. Each pack will be filled by a CLC staff member who will wear gloves and a mask.
Each pack is $25, plus a required 6% Kentucky sales tax. Packs must be picked up at the WKCTC’s Challenger Learning Center at Paducah Tuesday, June 16, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at 4810 Alben Barkley Drive.
Duncan said those who purchase a pack will receive an email to access the center’s YouTube page and a Zoom call to discuss project results and findings with CLC staff.
Space Food Blast Pack Become an astronaut. How is it different from eating on Earth? Learn all about eating in space with two experiments about food packaging and trying two yummy astronaut treats. The kit includes directions and supplies for two space food experiments, making an astronaut drink pouch and trying astronaut ice crea.! Other items needed are a pencil and ruler.
The introduction video will be posted on the CLC YouTube page June 18 by 9 a.m. The Zoom call will be Friday, June 19, at 2 p.m.
Exciting Engineering Blast Pack Become an engineer. Build a robot hand, balloon car, catapult and launch abort system. The kit includes directions and supplies for making all four engineering activities. Other items needed are scissors, ruler, pencil and hot glue gun is optional.
The introduction video will be posted on the CLC YouTube page June 23 by 9 a.m. The Zoom call will be Wednesday, June 24, at 2 p.m.
Super Science Blast Pack Become a scientist. Discover and experiment with two super absorbent polymers, test sunblock protection with UV beads and even do some seed dissection. The kit includes directions and supplies for polymer experiments, UV beads and sunblock, and seed dissection. Other items needed are water and a pencil.
The introduction video will be posted CLC YouTube page Monday,June 29, by 9 a.m. The Zoom call will be Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m.
Anyone who would like to purchase a blast pack needs to fill the online form are westkentucky.formstack.com/form/challenger_onthe go. Payment must be processed via the form. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are accepted.
For more information, contact Mellisa Duncan at mellisa.duncan@kctcs.edu.
