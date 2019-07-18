PADUCAH - Judge Shea Nickell has been elected to serve a two-year term as an International Director of Lions Clubs International at the association’s 102nd international convention held in Milan, Italy. As a member of the 40-member international board, he will serve on the constitution and bylaws committee.
Nickell credits his longtime friend and mentor, the late Dr. Yancey Watkins, a former Murray State University professor and Lions Clubs International Director, with inspiring and guiding him to serve at the association’s highest level.
Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with over 1.4 million Lions volunteering in over 48,000 clubs in over 205 approved countries and geographical areas. The association’s mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote international understanding. During the 50-year history of its charitable foundation, the association has awarded over $1 billion through more than 13,000 grants worldwide, while maintaining a four-star rating by Charity Navigator.
A 31-year member and past president of the Paducah Lions Club, Judge Nickell has served statewide as district governor for far western Kentucky and as council chair for the multiple districts comprising the Lions of Kentucky. He recently completed his term as president of the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation headquartered in Louisville. He has also served as parliamentarian, nominations committee co-chair, rules committee member and district governors banquet chair at various international conventions. A recipient of numerous state and international awards for leadership and humanitarian service, he is a member of the Kentucky Lions Hall of Fame.
After practicing law for 21 years, Judge Nickell was elected in 2006 to represent the 24 counties comprising the First District on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, a position he has held for the past 13 years.
During the international convention, businessman Gary Logan of the Hopkinsville Lions Club was also installed as western Kentucky’s newly elected district governor, a position previously held by attorney Kevin Bishop of the Mayfield Lions Club.
