LBL - The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites you to Howl-O-Ween “Who Dun It?” Nocturnal Mystery Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road in Cadiz, inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Admission is $5 for 5 and up, and free for 4 and under. Cost includes same day Nature Station admission.
Our Nocturnal Neighbors are here for the day. Come to our daytime, kid-friendly, non-scary special event all about our nighttime animal friends. Compete in our Kid’s Costume Contest, listen to some fall stories during Nighttime Noises Story Time, visit our Nocturnal Room to see some live nighttime critters, and don’t forget to visit our Howl-O-Ween Trail that runs from 1-4 p.m. Join us on our guided half mile trick-or-treat trail and meet some costumed nocturnal animals to hear about forest night life and help solve a Nocturnal Mystery. Also enjoy treats, games, crafts, and more. Costumes are very welcome and encouraged, and if you compete in our Kid’s Costume Contest, you may even win a prize.
Programming includes:
• 11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Nighttime Noises Storytime with Kim Wallin
• 12-1 p.m. - Kids Costume Contest, sign ups begin at 10 a.m.
• 1-4 p.m. - Trick-or-Treat Trail, Sign ups begin at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 270-924-2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.
