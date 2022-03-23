MURRAY - North Calloway Elementary School has been awarded a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a TVA retiree organization. This grant is to develop science, technology, engineering and math education projects to help spark student interest in future careers in STEM-related fields.
Teachers across TVA’s seven-state region applied for funding of up to $5,000 for projects, and 233 applications were selected.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to put engaging STEM materials into the hands of our students,” said North Elementary Media Specialist Laken Falwell. “Using the various technology, robots and learning materials is just one way we are striving to build and grow students who are working toward creating bright futures for themselves. These funds will allow students to further investigate different career paths and fields that they might not have been introduced to without such funding. Thank you to TVA for helping make the future of our students even brighter.”
Schools who were awarded grants must receive their power from a local company served by TVA and North Calloway is served by West Kentucky Rural Electric.
The money will be used to purchase STEM tools that will provide an opportunity for students to develop into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals, said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer.
Since 2018, TVA and BVI have awarded nearly $2 million in STEM grants to support local education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.