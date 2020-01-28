WILLIAMSBURG – Benjamin Nowlin of Murray has been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at the University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point-average of 4.0, receive an “A” in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
Located in Williamsburg, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.
