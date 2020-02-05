O’Bryan presented white coat in veterinary medicine

AUBURN, Ala. – Hannah Rose O’Bryan of Dexter, a third-year student in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University, reached a major milestone when she was among students recognized and presented a white coat in a campus ceremony Jan. 25.
More than 100 students in the upcoming 2021 class were honored in the traditional “white coat ceremony.” The program marks the end of classroom instruction and the beginning of hands-on clinical experience using knowledge gained in the classroom.
Hannah was a co-valedictorian in the Calloway County High School Class of 2013, and a summa cum laude graduate of Murray State University in 2017.
Growing up, Hannah distinguished herself in rodeo competition for 13 years at the junior, high school and collegiate levels.
She was a member of the Murray State University Rodeo Team for four years. She competed in goat tying, barrel racing and breakaway roping against collegians in the Ozark Region from 15 schools in six states.
Before college, she was well-known in Kentucky for her success in rodeo that earned her numerous silver buckles, two hand-tooled leather saddles and other awards. She represented Kentucky in six nationals at venues in New Mexico and Wyoming. In junior nationals, she was sixth in breakaway roping, and another year she was seventh in goat tying, and later finished 10th at the high school nationals in goat tying.
Her crowning achievement was in 2013 when she was presented with the $5,000 top scholarship of the National High School Rodeo Association in memory of its founder, Claude Mullins, making her the first Kentuckian to win that award.
Hannah is the daughter of Ernie and Laurie O’Bryan of Dexter, and the granddaughter of Rosemary Miller of Almo, the late Tommy Miller and Dwain and Margot McIntosh of Murray.
