AUBURN, Ala. - Hannah Rose O’Bryan of Dexter was among 184 students awarded DVM degrees by the College of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University in campus graduation ceremonies May 3.
Dr. O’Bryan joins more than 7,000 veterinarians who have earned their academic credentials at Auburn in the 129-year history of the program. It is the seventh oldest veterinary college in North America and was the first in the southeastern United States.
After a graduation trip to Glacier National Park in the Rocky Mountains of Montana, and a few days to rest and relax, she will begin her professional practice June 1 on familiar ground at the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic. She worked on a part-time basis at this clinic while in high school and continued as a pre-veterinary college student.
Dr. O’Bryan was co-valedictorian of the class of 2013 at Calloway County High School and a summa cum laude graduate of Murray State University in 2017 with a 3.91 grade-point-average.
Before she began her veterinary studies at Auburn, her name was a familiar one on the rodeo circuit at the collegiate, high school and junior levels. She competed four years at Murray State in goat tying, barrel racing and breakaway roping events against collegians in the Ozark Region from 15 schools in six states.
Before college, she was well known across Kentucky for rodeo skills that earned her numerous silver buckles, two hand-tooled leather saddles and a variety of other awards. Six times she represented Kentucky in the national final venues in New Mexico and Wyoming against cowgirls from approximately 40 states, several provinces in Canada and in Australia.
In the junior finals, she was sixth one year in breakaway roping, and seventh another year in goat tying. Her highest finish in a high school national was 10th in goat tying. Her most significant recognition came in the summer of 2013 at the National High School finals in Rock Spring, Wyoming. She was chosen from among rodeo competitors across the country to receive the top award of the National High School Rodeo Association, a $5,000 scholarship established in memory of NHSRA founder Claude Mullins. Presented each year at the finals, the scholarship had never before gone to a recipient from Kentucky.
Dr. O’Bryan is the daughter of Ernie and Laurie O’Bryan of Dexter and the granddaughter of Rosemary Miller and the late Tommy Miller of Almo, and Dwain and Margot McIntosh of Murray.
