MURRAY - As the Christmas holiday approaches, communities are looking forward to spending the holidays back in-person with their loved ones. For the families waiting on a life-saving organ transplant, the holidays are bittersweet. More than 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting for a transplant, a gift they will not find wrapped under the tree.
“Spreading holiday cheer is easy,” said Linda Avery, Calloway County Circuit Court clerk. “Registering as an organ donor is a priceless gift - hope. We challenge Calloway County to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry and give the gift of hope this Christmas.”
Education Kentuckians is made possible thanks to philanthropic partners like the Circuit Court Clerks, Kentucky Transportation Department, Kosair Charities and the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. Their continued generosity allows many Kentucky families the opportunity to spend the holidays together.
To join the TFL mission, you can join the Organ Donor Registry by going online at RegisterMe.org, when you renew your driver’s license, and by using an Apple iPhone and going to the Health app and toggle “organ donor.”
