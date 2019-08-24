LBL – The Friends of Land Between the Lakes will offers “Outdoor Kids’ Fest” during the Labor Day weekend. This is a kid-friendly foray into some basic but important outdoor skills - from learning about venomous animals to practicing fishing skills.
The event is offered from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2, at the Woodlands Nature Station inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Admission is $5 for 13 and up; $3 for 5-12; and free for 4 and under.
The programming will include:
Saturday, Aug. 31
• 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - CSI: Campsite Scene Investigators
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Here Fishy, Fishy: Basic fishing skills
• 11 a.m. to noon - “Slow Down” nature hike
• 1-1:30 p.m. - Bites, Stings and Venomous Things
• 1:30-3:30 p.m. - Make your own animal tracks guide
• 2-2:45 p.m. - Kids vs. Wild
• 2:30-3:15 p.m. - Let’s Get Snappy
• 4:30-4:50 p.m. - Parade of Raptors
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Sunset canoe trip. The cost is $25 for each canoe and does not include daytime Nature Station admission. The Nature Station closes at 5 p.m. Registration is limited. Reservations and full deposit required. Call 270-924-2020 to reserve space and receive location information. Throughout the day Smokey the Bear will be in attendance.
Sunday, Sept. 1
• 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - CSI: Campsite Scene Investigators
• 11-11:30 a.m. - Bites for Bobcat
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - For Goodness Snakes
• 1-3 p.m. - Make your own tree identification guide
• 2-3:30 p.m. - Survival Smarts Hike
• 4:30-4:50 p.m. - Parade of Raptors
• 5:30 - 8 p.m. - Sunset canoe trip.
Monday, Sept. 2
• 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - CSI: Campsite Scene Investigators
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Campfire cooking demonstration
• 11:30 a.m. to noon - Wiley Coyotes
• noon to 12:45 p.m. - Mythbusters
• 2-2:45 p.m. - Critters in the Campground
• 3:30-4:15 p.m. - Big Summer Blow Out
• 4:30-4:50 p.m. - Parade of Raptors
For more information, call 270-924-2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us.
