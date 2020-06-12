MURRAY – The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year was presented to Alyssa Wicker, a 2020 graduate of Calloway County High School.
Alyssa is the daughter of Mike and Rhonda Wicker and was recommended for the scholarship by Chapter M of Murray.
Wicker will attend the University of Kentucky this fall where she plans to major in human health sciences with hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada, and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided nearly $283 million in financial assistance to almost 99,000 recipients—the P.E.O. Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Missouri.
For more information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, visit peointernationl.org.
