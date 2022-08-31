PADUCAH - The Paducah Symphony is pleased to announce auditions for its Children’s Chorus, grades 3-7, and the Youth Chorus, grades 8-12. The choruses emphasize not only the teaching of singing and performance, but also serve many educational functions including music education, teaching reading readiness, music reading, singers diction, harmony and part singing, as well as vocal production and appropriate vocal development. The choruses also contribute to the singers’ cultural education by introducing the singers to the highest standards of western art music and music from a multitude of world cultures, singing in languages other than English and potential travel opportunities. The student singers learn a great deal about themselves as the chorus provides a positive and creative means of expression, building self-esteem through hard work, achievement and success, and developing a positive sense of individuality and personal responsibility within the group setting of the choir. Lastly, the choirs offer education in professionalism and performance as the students learn and experience through several performances throughout the academic year.
The Children’s Chorus is conducted by Dr. Bradley L. Almquist, director of choral activities at Murray State University and choirmaster for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. Samantha Veal, choral director at Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High School, conducts the Youth Chorus.
Auditions may be scheduled by calling the Paducah Symphony Office at 270-444-0065, or contacting Dr. Almquist in the Murray State University Department of Music at 270-809-4288. The audition consists of singing a prepared song, “My Country ‘Tis of the Thee,” some vocalization on 5-note patterns and a brief tonal and rhythmic memory exercise. All young singers, grades 3-12, are encouraged to audition for the choruses. Information regarding scheduling and tuition costs is available in the Symphony Office. The choruses are not a replacement for music education in the public or private schools. Rather, they serve as an additional resource, complimenting the work of music educators throughout West Kentucky. Auditions may be scheduled through Thursday, Sept. 15.
