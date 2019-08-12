PADUCAH – The Paducah Symphony Choirs will host auditions for singers from grade 3 through adult Thursday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 31.
The Paducah Symphony Children’s Chorus is a choir of young singers, grades 3-7. The choir performs frequently during the academic year and includes performing with the symphony during its annual holiday concert. The Children’s Chorus is conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, director of choral activities at Murray State University.
The Paducah Symphony Youth Chorus is comprised of singers, grades 8-12, and they perform regularly with the Children’ Chorus and the Symphony Chorus. The chorus is conducted by Samantha Veal, director of choirs at Paducah Middle School. Both choirs rehearse in Paducah and perform throughout the Purchase region.
The Children’s Chorus and Youth Chorus provide instruction in music literacy, part-singing and proper vocal function. Children are also introduced to the highest standards of western art music, music from other world cultures, and American musical traditions. The choirs provide the children with a positive and creative means of expressing themselves through music, help to develop self-esteem through hard work, achievement and success, and encourage a positive sense of individuality and personal responsibility within the group setting of the choir.
The Paducah Symphony Chorus, a chorus of adult singers, is conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist and they perform with the Symphony Orchestra during the annual Holiday Concert, the Choral/Orchestral Masterworks Concert each April and the Made In America Concert, featuring American composers.
To schedule an audition or receive additional information, call the symphony office at 270-444-0065.
