MADISON, Wis. - Tiffany Parham of Murray has been named to the honor roll at The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive this distinction. 

