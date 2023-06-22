MADISON, Wis. - Tiffany Parham of Murray has been named to the honor roll at The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive this distinction.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Escaped inmate found in Illinois
- Obituaries June 16, 2023
- Murray man charged with DUI
- Obituaries June 20th, 2023
- Obituaries June 16th, 2023
- Former ‘Idol’ contestant to play Murray Saturday
- Officials urge safety after new 12th St. fatality
- Obituaries June 15, 2023
- MPD makes drug arrests
- Obituaries June 13th, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.