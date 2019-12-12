PARIS, Tenn. – Santa will roll in for the Christmas Festival in downtown Paris, Tennessee, on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Downtown Christmas Festival is from 3-5 p.m. around the court square and features live animals, a trackless train rides, crafts, stories and tasty treats.
The 4-H will make hand-print Santa and melted snowman ornaments, as well as paper straw wreaths and jingle bell necklaces. “Reindeer goats” will be on hand around Santa’s house to visit with the children. Youth Villages will host Christmas golf on the lawn and the Paris Magazine friends will make magic reindeer food for kids to take home. Monroe Roberts will be reading Christmas stories inside Jack’s Java from 3-5 p.m.
The 13th annual Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m.
