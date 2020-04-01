MURRAY – Murray High School senior Krishna Patel was named the March Rotary Club Student of the Month by the MHS faculty and staff.
Patel will attend Murray State University in the fall and pursue a degree in biology. She said the four years she has spent at Murray High have incredibly changed her point of view about education and social interaction in various ways.
“This school has taught me so many life-changing lessons that I admire and will continue to use throughout my educational career,” she said. “Throughout my high school career, I developed a passion for sciences, which assisted me in making my final decision to study biology at Murray State. Their biology program is phenomenal, and I cannot wait to start my college experience studying what I love most.”
A four-year MHS Spanish Club member, Patel received first and second place recognitions on the national Spanish exam. She is also a member of the MHS Art, Beta and Math clubs and is an active member of the MHS Future Business Leaders of America and a youth activation coordinating committee member.
Patel works and volunteers in numerous capacities. She is a part-time employee at Brewers Grocery, assists with school concessions, works as a donations organizer at Angels Attic and helps at Hickory Woods Retirement Center.
Patel said she experienced challenging times in Murray High School’s advanced classes. “But with all the supportive teachers, I was able to grow my self-confidence and work hard to achieve my goals. Ultimately, Murray High School has the most supportive and encouraging staff I have ever encountered. Without them, I could not have made it to where I am today. I greatly appreciate their daily hard work that goes into giving each student an education and many career-based opportunities.”
Patel is beyond grateful that Murray High provided her with various opportunities to explore Murray State, while learning about everything MSU has to offer. “This decision (selecting MSU), is one of the best decisions I have ever made, all thanks to Murray High School.”
