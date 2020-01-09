Patriot’s Pen Essay competition winners announced

Pictured, from left, are Chuck Fuller, VFW chairman of the Patriotic Awards program; Kerry Vu, honorable mention; Jackson Kimbro, honorable mention; Amolika Chanda, tied for first local and a regional winner; Alaina Mitchum, third; Leanne Wortham, tied for first local; Jessica Sager, ELA 7 teacher; and David Wilson, VFW Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post 6291.