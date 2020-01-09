Patriot’s Pen Essay competition winners announced

MURRAY – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 announced winners of their recent “Patriot’s Pen” essay competition. Murray Middle School winners were Amolika Chanda, first (tied); Lee Ann Wortham, first (tied); Alaina Marie Mitchum, third (tied); and Kerry Vu and Jackson Kimbro, honorable mention.
There was a total of 91 contest submissions from throughout Murray, and MMS took top recognition of the awards in this category. One entrant for each 15 essays is eligible to move forward to District 1 (West Kentucky). Out of the six essays that were forwarded, Murray Middle School had five. These competed of their own merit, with no indication of their placement in the local context.
Amolika’s Chanda’s essay received first place at the district level and was forwarded to state, where she will be graded against the winners of 13 other districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.