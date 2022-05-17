MURRAY - Calloway County Middle School teacher Katie Pearson has been named the 2022 Middle School Outstanding Educator by Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services. Pearson received the award as a part of the Sparks Lecture Series event on Tuesday, May 3, in MSU’s Alexander Hall.
Pearson is in her 18th year in education, all of them teaching math and social studies at CCMS. She is a two-time graduate of Murray State with a B.S. in middle school education and a M.A.Ed. in reading and writing. She was nominated for the award by Dr. Miguel Gomez, assistant professor in MSU’s College of Education and Human Services. In addition to teaching at CCMS, Pearson is also a part of the school’s trauma-informed team and gifted/talented committee. She also is a leader in the Western Kentucky Math Teacher Circle at MSU.
“I never sought to win an award, but I am thrilled. This is a nice surprise,” said Pearson. “I try to build relationships with the kids, first and foremost. The kids realize I see them as a person, not just a student. They know what I ask them to do is worthy of their time and is important. My class is not just math; it is using math to become a better problem solver. I focus on holding the kids accountable, not just in math, but improving as a whole person.”
“Ms. Pearson is gifted in building strong positive relationships with her students,” said CCMS principal Amy Turner. “She is dedicated to growing all students emotionally, socially, and academically. The basis of this growth is that students know without a doubt that she values each of them and appreciates what they bring to her classroom each day. She is a talented instructor with a gift for reaching students.”
Pearson is originally from Evansville, Indiana, and came to Calloway County as a student at Murray State. She is a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. Pearson lives in Murray with her husband, Todd, and their daughter Anna Grace.
