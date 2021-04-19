MURRAY – The first Philanthropy Week, hosted by Murray State University’s Nonprofit Resource Center, is a celebration of generosity in Murray-Calloway County, recognizing successful approaches to giving of time, talents and treasures that help make this a wonderful community in which to live and thrive. Philanthropy Week recognizes and advances the historic partnership among the public, nonprofit and business sections. The Nonprofit Resource Center will host a series of virtual events through the week.
The scheduled events are as follows:
• Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m.: “A Conversation on Giving and Community with Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes and Murray Mayor Bob Rogers.” This conversation will be moderated by Chad Lampe, station manager for WKMS. This conversation may be viewed at murraystate.edu/streaming or the direct Youtube link at https://youtu.be/zKCr7MhKrXM.
• Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m.: “The Roles of Community Foundations: A Conversation with Tony Watkins and Harold Hurt.” This conversation will be moderated by Dr. Bob Long, interim program director, Nonprofit Leadership Studies, Murray State University. This conversation may be viewed at murraystate,edu/streaming or direct Youtube link at https://youtu.be/08qQ0clycXk.
• Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m.: Keynote address by Murray State University Alumna (1993) Tanya Edwards, executive vice president, Community Development and Health, American Heart Association. The address may be viewed via Zoom at the following link - https://murraystatezoom.us/j/885331973128?pwd=S3U0VitEUkdKNWU2J4VEQ3UT09.
• Friday, April 23, 4 p.m.
Donna Herndon Award for Civic Engagement presentation. The Nonprofit Resource Center will present the inaugural Donna Herndon Award. The award recognizes a resident of Calloway County who has exhibited a lifetime of civic engagement to others in our community. The ceremony will be accessed via Zoom at https://murraystate.zoom.us/j/81310-90644d1?pwd=cHRGOUNXS3NdnVkL3VtSIFVZz09.
