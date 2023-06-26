MURRAY - Playhouse in the Park is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $4,944 to purchase a projector, a scrim curtain, and three black leg curtains.
HOKC awarded $3.1 million in grants supporting 343 non-profits, impacting more than 3.8 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way.
According to Commanding General Gary Boschert, “2022/2023 was another generous year for Colonels. We were able to award another $3.1 million dollars to 343 non-profits this year that helps them support over 3.8 million Kentuckians. Kentucky Colonels generosity is heartfelt and well spent on worthy agencies across the Commonwealth. Our also long-term efforts in both western and eastern Kentucky are ongoing with funds remaining for each effort. We work with other agencies to ensure Kentucky Colonels money is spent wisely and deliver goods and products needed for the rebuild.”
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a 501(c) (3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The organization is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees. The “Kentucky Colonel” commission is an honorary title granted by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Since 1951, the organization has pursued its mission through annual grants totaling $63 million to more than 1,700 nonprofits. Of those Colonels’ contributions, Each grant is thoroughly vetted by the trustees and staff. Though the corporate name is The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, most know it by its long-term trademark, KENTUCKY COLONELS. Visit kycolonels.org to learn more.
